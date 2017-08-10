Second place runner gets first place award for helping fellow racer

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The man who placed second in the Maine Men category at the 20th annual Beach to Beacon is getting the gold treatment Thursday.
Rob Gomez is being given a 2017 Beacon Box for his outstanding display of sportsmanship at this year's race.
Gomez helped falling runner Jesse Orach cross the finish line first, giving Orach the title of Top Maine Men Runner and a cash prize of $1,000. Gomez finished in second place.
.@therealrobgomez to receive honor from @Beach2Beacon10K for his sportsmanship https://t.co/6mufLLDvtE (via @PressHerald) pic.twitter.com/oWSS2NyN04— Liam Nee (@LiamNee) August 10, 2017
Beacon Boxes are awarded annually as trophies for the winners of the race.
Race founder and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson will present Gomez with the Beacon Box at 4 p.m. at Thos. Moser Showroom in Freeport.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs