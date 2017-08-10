Second place runner gets first place award for helping fellow racer

Rob Gomez helps Jesse Orach cross the Beach to Beacon finish line first on Saturday, August 5, 2017

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The man who placed second in the Maine Men category at the 20th annual Beach to Beacon is getting the gold treatment Thursday.

Rob Gomez is being given a 2017 Beacon Box for his outstanding display of sportsmanship at this year's race.

Gomez helped falling runner Jesse Orach cross the finish line first, giving Orach the title of Top Maine Men Runner and a cash prize of $1,000. Gomez finished in second place.

Beacon Boxes are awarded annually as trophies for the winners of the race.

Race founder and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson will present Gomez with the Beacon Box at 4 p.m. at Thos. Moser Showroom in Freeport.

