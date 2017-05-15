WCSH
Close

Second fire in less than a year at elderly apartment complex

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 6:45 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Oxford firefighters are on scene at Oxford Meadow Apartment on Main Street for a report of a fire early Tuesday morning. 

The apartments are for elderly, disabled and low income residents. The apartment complex is located at 1633 Main street, Route 26, in Oxford.

 An 85 year-old woman died at Oxford Meadow Apartments from a fire in May of 2016.

RELATED ARTICLE: One dead in Oxford multi-unit apartment fire

Theresa Heino was killed in a overnight fire that the State Fire Marshal's Office said started in a common area, spreading thick smoke throughout the building.

This story will be updated. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories