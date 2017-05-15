Second fire in less than a year at elderly apartment complex

Fire at Oxford Meadow Apartmens on May 21, 2016

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Oxford firefighters are on scene at Oxford Meadow Apartment on Main Street for a report of a fire early Tuesday morning.

The apartments are for elderly, disabled and low income residents. The apartment complex is located at 1633 Main street, Route 26, in Oxford.

An 85 year-old woman died at Oxford Meadow Apartments from a fire in May of 2016.

RELATED ARTICLE: One dead in Oxford multi-unit apartment fire

Theresa Heino was killed in a overnight fire that the State Fire Marshal's Office said started in a common area, spreading thick smoke throughout the building.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV