Second fire in less than a year at elderly apartment complex

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Oxford firefighters are on scene at Oxford Meadow Apartment on Main Street for a report of a fire early Tuesday morning.
The apartments are for elderly, disabled and low income residents. The apartment complex is located at 1633 Main street, Route 26, in Oxford.
An 85 year-old woman died at Oxford Meadow Apartments from a fire in May of 2016.
Theresa Heino was killed in a overnight fire that the State Fire Marshal's Office said started in a common area, spreading thick smoke throughout the building.
