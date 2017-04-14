Second appeal filed over court order dooming Dakota the dog

Dakota becomes the center of attention March 30 between Waterville Area Humane Society board member Joann Brizendine, left, and Director Lisa Smith at the Waterville facility. (Photo: David Leaming/Morning Sentinel)

(Morning Sentinel) — Dakota the dog’s owner has filed an appeal of the court-ordered euthanization of the Husky, which has been deemed dangerous, adding her voice to the chorus of others – including Gov. Paul LePage – who are fighting the animal’s death sentence.

» READ THE FULL STORY AT CENTRALMAINE.COM

Meanwhile, LePage, who has issued a “full and free pardon” to the 4-year-old dog, who has made national headlines, joked on talk radio Thursday morning that the original owner of the dog is the one who should be euthanized.

Copyright 2017 Morning Sentinel