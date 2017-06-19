Sebago woman accused of faking cancer in court

A Facebook profile picture of Hillary McLellan, accused of stealing money from people who thought she had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman accused of faking a cancer diagnosis, Hillary Mclellan is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Cumberland County Superior Court.

The Sebago woman was arrested last month on a charge of felony theft.

For nearly two years, Mclellan accepted donations from friends, family and community members all of whom believed her to have cancer.

She allowed the bar where she worked to hold a fundraiser for her benefit.

Mclellan faces up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

