Search underway for missing clammer after skiff was found adrift

The Coast Guard is searching Long Cove for 35-year-old Paul Brenner who went clamming Thursday night. (Photo: McEvoy, Beth)

ST. GEORGE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A search continues Friday for a 35-year-old man who went clamming Thursday and did not return home.

Coast Guard Chief Raymond Anderson says a family member of Paul Benner called the Coast Guard Thursday night because Benner had not returned home.

Anderson says Benner went clamming in a 16-foot skiff in the Long Cove area, just west of Clark Island around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anderson says the Coast Guard did find the 16-foot skiff adrift. The skiff had little gear in it but did not appear to be damaged.

The Coast Guard searched through the night starting at 11:30 p.m. when the call came in. They have been searching the water east of Clark Island and in Long Cove by helicopter and by boat.

Benner's car was also found parked near Tenants Cove where he launched his boat.

Maine Marine Patrol and the Knox Sheriff Department is also helping in the search.

Anderson says Benner is not a commercial clammer.

Anderson says the seas were rough last night with 30 knots wind, five-foot seas, visibility at 5 miles and the water temperature around 39 degrees and wind temperatures around 29 degrees.

