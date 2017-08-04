Search suspended for missing sailor

(Photo: Craig Garland)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 80-year old sailor from Massachusetts.

The sailboat ran aground off the coast of Cape Elizabeth Thursday evening. The owner, Richard Pratt was nowhere to be found.

Crews searched for him in the waters off the coast of Cape Elizabeth to just east of York Harbor.

The sailboat was found aground on Richmond Island behind me and it was towed just off shore. Despite a 17-hour search, crews did not find any clues about the missing sailor's whereabouts.

The 33-foot unmanned sailboat, the Tarrier was found with both of its sails up, and the skiff still attached. The cabin door was open but did not appear to be damaged but raised enough concerns to launch a search by the Coast Guard and several other agencies.

A log book found on board led them to search the water by air and by boat from Cape Elizabeth to just east of York Harbor. Katie Gniadek was paddle boarding near Richmond Island Thursday afternoon when she spotted the sailboat adrift in the water with a strong easterly current pulling it towards the island.

"I could see that the sails were up but nobody was out there," said Katie Gniadek.

The search covered more than 300 nautical miles before it was suspended Friday afternoon. But Coast Guard officials say any new information about Pratt or the sailboat means the search could be resumed. In Cape Elizabeth.

