Search scheduled for a Medford woman missing since last fall

MEDFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – After nearly 11 months the Maine Warden Service has planned a search for a Medford woman who has been missing since November 2016. According the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Facebook page, they are seeking volunteer searchers to assist wardens in a search for missing person Diana Estey from the town of Medford.

71 year old Diana Estey went missing last year on or about November 1, 2016. Wardens say a family friend originally called to report her missing after not seeing her for several days just after Halloween.

Wardens say on Sunday, September 17th Maine Wardens will be conducting another ground search for Estey in the Medford area. The Maine Warden Service is looking for help from members of the public to gather about 100 people who meet the following criteria to perform grid searches in a variety of terrain.

The criteria to take part in this Sundays search is..

• Must be physically fit

• Have proper clothing, long pants, long sleeve light or heavy shirt, hiking boots or rubber boots. No shorts, flip flops, crocks or Teva –type footwear.

• No children under 18

• You will be working in a team environment and must be able to follow tasks from a team leader while working with other team members.

• Bring snacks, refreshment and lunch for yourself.

The post also states that if you do not meet the above criteria and would still like to help, you can help manage food, donate food, donate water and assist with parking management. Those who would like to help are being asked to meet at the command post for the search will be located at the Medford Town Office on September 17th between 7:30 am and 9:00am. This is located at 13 Trestle Road in Medford.

They say there had been several searches for Estey last year using many different resources such as K9 teams and ground search teams. Aircraft and helicopters from the Maine Warden Service and Maine Forest Service have also been used. They say a large area has been covered to date with no clues as to Estey's where abouts. Wardens say they hope that this Sundays efforts might help bring closure to the Estey family.

Estey, who's 5'2" with gray hair and weighs 95 pounds, was last seen on Halloween. Anyone with information on Estey is asked to call State Police in Bangor at 1-800-432-7381

