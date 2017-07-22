WCSH
Search is off after unmanned kayaks have been reclaimed

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 4:20 PM. EDT July 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The unmanned kayaks in Casco Bay that led to a search by the U.S. Coast Guard of Northern New England and the Falmouth Police Department have been reclaimed.

The Coast Guard said that they had searched Casco Bay after a civilian reported two abandoned kayaks near Great Diamond Island and Cow Island early Saturday morning, but they did not find anything. 

Shortly after suspending the search, the Coast Guard received a call from an individual inquiring about two kayaks that had drifted off near Mussel Cove. Their description matched that of the kayaks missing - one blue Old Town Canoe brand and one red and orange L.L. Bean brand.

The search for potentially missing kayakers is now off. 

