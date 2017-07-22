Search is off after unmanned kayaks have been reclaimed

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The unmanned kayaks in Casco Bay that led to a search by the U.S. Coast Guard of Northern New England and the Falmouth Police Department have been reclaimed.
The Coast Guard said that they had searched Casco Bay after a civilian reported two abandoned kayaks near Great Diamond Island and Cow Island early Saturday morning, but they did not find anything.
Shortly after suspending the search, the Coast Guard received a call from an individual inquiring about two kayaks that had drifted off near Mussel Cove. Their description matched that of the kayaks missing - one blue Old Town Canoe brand and one red and orange L.L. Bean brand.
The search for potentially missing kayakers is now off.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs