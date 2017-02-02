Search intensifies as Sanford holds vigil for missing woman

Kerry Rear, in a photo provided to NEWS CENTER by police.

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Sanford Police plan to use highly-trained bloodhounds Friday to search for a missing 40-year old woman missing for nearly two weeks.

Kerry Rear was last seen on the evening of Sunday, January 22nd. Police say she was disoriented, wet and in stockings, not shoes, when she went to the Lil ' Mart in Sanford.

Earlier this week police released surveillance footage of Rear from the night she went missing. She had several conversations with employees at the Lil ' Mart and the adjacent McDonalds before leaving the store.

Police do not suspect foul play. Detectives and members of the Maine Warden Service searched wooded areas on the north side of Route 4 from the rotary near the store to the North Berwick town line on Monday. Thursday detectives searched the south side of Rte 4 in that same 3 mile stretch but found nothing.

On Thursday, Rear's friends organized a vigil for her. Wherever she is, they want her to know they care about her.

" I would want her to see all these people and just know how much she's loved and how much everyone misses her and we want her home safe," said Jason Fitts. "We want our friend back."

Police are also interviewing friends, researching cell phone records but still no clues as to where she is. If you have any information you can call Sanford police detective Eric Small, 324-9170 ext. 227.

