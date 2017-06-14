Search for three missing boaters, one being treated for injuries

Water Droplets and Ripples in Lake (Photo: Stephen Sheffield, Glasshouse Images161 W15th St. 1CNY, NY 10011212.462.4538agency@glasshouseimages.com)

SQUARE LAKE, Aroostook County (NEWS CENTER) Game Wardens are searching for three missing boaters on Square Lake in the unorganized territory in Aroostook County.

Public Information Officer John MacDonald told NEWS CENTER four people were in a boat that capsized Tuesday afternoon due to wind.

MacDonald says the four people clung to the boat for several hours Tuesday night. He says three are presumed dead and they did not have on life jackets.

The fourth boater was wearing a life jacket made it to the shore alive and is being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The Maine Warden Service Dive Team, a Warden Service aircraft and game wardens are searching the lake.

