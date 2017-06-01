WCSH
Search for possible missing kayaker

WCSH 12:56 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

Raymond, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials are searching for a possible missing kayaker in Raymond.

Officials with the Cummberland County Sheriff's office tell NEWS CENTER they were searching on ground and in the water after someone said they spotted a kayak flip near Sloans Cove Road. That person wasn't sure if the kayaker made it to shore.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

