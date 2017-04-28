Search for car burglar sends schools into lockout

Winslow Police (Photo: WCSH)

WINSLOW, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Schools in Winslow went into lockout on Friday morning as police searched the area for an alleged car burglar.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's office already made two arrests in connection to a series of car burglaries in Winslow and Benton. But police said another person involved in the crimes is still on the loose. Their search of the area around school grounds includes personnel from the Winslow Police Dept., Kennebec County Sheriff's office and Maine State Police, as well as police dogs.

Police said the school lockout is a precautionary measure, and no students or staff of the school department are at risk.

