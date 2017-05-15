Search continues for man in Androscoggin River

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Searchers are back on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick, looking for the local man who fell off a boat into the river Friday night.

The Maine Marine Patrol resumed searching Monday morning, while several private boats joined them and other friends and family members searched on shore.

Stephen Wines and his brother, William, were fishing on the river Friday night. William Wines told NEWS CENTER fishing together was their favorite pastime.

He said Stephen wasn't feeling well Friday, and as they were on the boat, he saw Stephen appear to faint or pass out and fall overboard. William said he jumped into the water to grab his brother but that it appeared Stephen had already inhaled water and did not respond.

William Wines said he held onto his brother in the water for a long time while calling for help. Some people on shore apparently heard those calls, saw the men in the water and summoned help. William said it got to the point where he could no longer hold onto his brother, but was able to stay afloat until a fire department boat rescued him.

William Wines and his fiancé said they are grateful for the community support and help, and for all the people volunteering to search. They were critical of the Maine Marine Patrol for only deploying one search boat Monday.

Sgt. Matt Talbots of the Maine Patrol said if they need to search Tuesday, there will be two boats and an airplane.

William Wines said they do not believe Stephen survived, but "want to bring him home." He said the two work for their father's construction business and that Stephen had a fiancé and a young daughter.

