Search and rescue efforts continue for missing boater in Androscoggin River

BRUNSWICK, Maine

First responders in Brunswick began a search and rescue effort in the Androscoggin River after two people were reported seen in the water.

According to police, two people fell off of their boat and into the Androscoggin River at Bay Bridge Landing.

A small boat was located, as well as a man suffering from hypothermia. The unnamed man was taken to Midcoast Hospital for treatment.

The Maine Marine Patrol and the Bath Harbor Master were notified when a second male went unaccounted for. Life Flight provided aerial assist with a helicopter to help locate the missing man.

After some time, the decision to resume the search and rescue on Sunday morning was made by the Marine Patrol.

The identities of the boaters have remained confidential as this is an ongoing investigation.

