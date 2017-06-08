Sea Dogs legends guide minor league all stars

Before winning the World Series with the Florida Marlins, Charles Johnson and Edgar Renteria honed their skills with the Portland Sea Dogs (Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Charles Johnson and Edgar Renteria, members of the Marlins' 1997 World Series championship team, will manage in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 at Marlins Park.



Johnson will lead the U.S. team and Renteria the world squad, the commissioner's office said Wednesday.

With Livan Hernandez standing between them, Edgar Renteria and Charles Johnson are reunited at a Marlins game on April 11, 2017. Before winning the World Series, the two of them played for the Portland Sea Dogs and are in the team Hall of Fame (Photo: David Santiago/El Nuevo Herald/TNS vis Getty Images)





Former Marlins Cliff Floyd (U.S. hitting coach), Al Leiter (U.S. pitching coach) and Luis Castillo (world bench coach) also are on the staffs along with ex-Marlins coach Jerry Manuel (U.S. bench coach).

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE JOHNSON AND RENTERIA ENTRIES IN THE SEA DOGS HALL OF FAME

