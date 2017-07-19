Scientists to unveil new tool to map bees around farms

Bumblebee pollinating blueberry blossoms (Photo: Cathleen Abers-Kimball, (c) Cathleen Abers-Kimball)

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Scientists with the University of Maine say they have developed a new tool to allow blueberry growers to get a handle on how many bees they can expect to see around their fields.

The tool is called "BeeMapper." The university plans to unveil it on Wednesday at Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro as part of the UMaine Cooperative Extension's annual Wild Blueberry Summer Field Day.

UMaine doctoral candidate Brianne Du Clos (doo-CLOH') led development of BeeMapper. She says it will give farmers a better understanding of predicted abundance of wild bees in the landscapes that surround their crop fields.

The university says farmers can better budget for honeybee hives if they know the numbers and types of wild bees in the areas around their fields.

