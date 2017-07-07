Schools wait for state funding numbers

School districts across the state will have to wait another two weeks to find out how they will share more than $160 million in new education funding over the next two years.



The budget was signed by the Governor early Tuesday ending a three-day government shutdown. The budget will provide $162 million dollars over the next two years to 240 school districts. But how much districts will receive won't be known until July 21st.

The Maine Department of Education is calculating the allocations based on a complex formula that relies on property taxes and other factors. State Rep. Drew Gattine calls the allocation historic but says it's about half of the 3% surcharge approved by voters in November. That surtax was repealed during the budget negotiations.

‘It would have been $320 million, but the taxpayers only got half of what they asked us to do," said Rep. Drew Gattine, (D) Westbrook. "Again, it was a very hard fought budget battle.’

The budget also shifts $27.5 million to schools with a high number of economically disadvantaged students.

