School lockout lifted following burglary arrest

Winslow Police (Photo: WCSH)

WINSLOW, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Schools in Winslow went into lockout on Friday morning as police searched the area for an alleged car burglar.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's office made two earlier arrests in connection to a series of car burglaries in Winslow and Benton. But as of the start of school on Friday, police said another person involved in the crimes was still on the loose. Their search of the area around school grounds included personnel from the Winslow Police Dept., Kennebec County Sheriff's office and Maine State Police, as well as police dogs.

Police said the school lockout was a precautionary measure, and no students or staff of the school department were at risk.

After several hours, the lockout was lifted once police found their suspect and arrested him.

© 2017 WCSH-TV