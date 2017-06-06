School in Orrington in 'soft 'lockdown' due to police situation

(Photo: CTSY: Christina Clark)

ORRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Center Drive School in Orrington is in a "soft lockdown" due to a police situation.

A school official tells NEWS CENTER kids at the school are going home at their regular time, but that the lockdown is in effect. A soft lockdown means that the doors at the school are locked and nobody can enter, but kids are being released.

Parents tell us that Johnson Mill Rd. near the school is also blocked off. There's no word yet on what type of situation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

