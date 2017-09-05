School employee certification database delayed until October

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say the release of a new online database that shows whether a school employee passed a criminal background check has been delayed.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the system was scheduled to launch July 1. Now, officials say the system will not be fully functional until mid-October.

All public school employees must have proper credentials for their job, including a criminal background check. However, the newspaper reports the old paper-based system prevented the state from comparing the list of all school employees with a list of all people with credentials.

Certification official Angel Laredo says the new system will allow anyone to be able to check the credentials of a school employee.

