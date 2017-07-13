Scarborough woman accused of embezzling $250k from doctor's office where she worked

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Banknotes Over Black Background (Photo: Michael Trujillo / EyeEm)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from Scarborough is being charged with embezzling $250,000 from a health care benefit program.

45 year-old Carrie Caporino was arrested Tuesday and is being charged in U.S. District Court for embezzling money starting in December of 2015 to June of 2017.

Caporino was employed as an office manager for a Falmouth physician.

The affidavit alleges Caporino took about 600 checks totaling a quarter of a million dollars that were made out to the practice and deposited them into her personal bank account.

The Scarborough woman faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

