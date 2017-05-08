Scarborough police seek public's help in locating wanted man

(Photo: photos via Scarborough PD)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Scarborough are asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted man.

Ryan Boles is wanted for outstanding criminal charges, according to the department's Facebook page.

The 21-year-old is described by police as 5 feet, 7 inches and 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Boles is believed to be in the Portland/South Portland area. Police are looking for information and caution the public to avoid approaching him.

Anyone with information on Boles' whereabouts is urged to call Scarborough PD at 207-883-6361. The anonymous tip hotline is 207-730-GET'M (4386).

