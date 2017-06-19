Scarborough PD: Drivers not moving out of the way are slowing our response times

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Why does Maine law state you must pull to the right and stop for emergency vehicles? That's the question the Scarborough Police Department wants the public to know the answer to.

In a PSA posted to Facebook Monday, the department says their emergency response times "continue to be delayed due to motorists not following this simple law."

The video, which has been shared by various departments in the state, shows a variety of scenarios where drivers fail to pull over to the right, or continue to drive after doing so.

The department also understands not every driver can move for police, depending on the situation.

"If you cannot move out of the way, in the very least stop and allow emergency vehicles to proceed around traffic," they write in the video. "Pulling over and continuing to operate adds unnecessary risk to emergency workers, the vehicle drivers and occupants, and others on our roadways."

They plead with the public to know the law, and follow it.

An authorized emergency vehicle operated in response to, but not returning from, a call or fire alarm or operated in pursuit of an actual or suspected violator of the law has the right-of-way when emitting a visual signal using an emergency light and an audible signal using a bell or siren. On the approach of any such vehicle, the operator of every other vehicle shall immediately draw that vehicle as near as practicable to the right-hand curb, parallel to the curb and clear of any intersection and bring it to a standstill until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed. A violation of this subsection is a Class B crime that, notwithstanding Title 17-A, section 1301, is punishable by a minimum fine of $250 for the first offense and for a second offense occurring within 3 years of the first offense a mandatory 30-day suspension of a driver's license.

