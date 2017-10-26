Scarborough man, charged with sex crimes against minor, out on bail

(Photo: Costa, Chris)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Scarborough man charged with sex crimes against a minor is out on bail, according to the Cumberland County Jail.

Windham Police arrested 26-year-old Quigley Douglas on October 20 and charged him with sexual abuse of a minor, unlawful sexual touching, and gross sexual assault. Windham Police believe the incident occurred on September 19 in Windham. Windham police had a warrant for Douglas stemming from an investigation into the charges.

The court has impounded the case and will not be releasing details at this time.

Douglas said Thursday that the allegations are false.

© 2017 WCSH-TV