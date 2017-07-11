WCSH
Close

Scarborough man charged with criminal threatening after brief standoff

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 8:37 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman called 911 Tuesday evening after an intoxicated man pointed a handgun at her in her home, according to police.

The woman was able to escape the residence before officers arrived. Police say they made contact with 74-year-old Willis Moulton after a short time through a loudspeaker, and eventually convinced him to surrender. The handgun was recovered inside.

Moulton was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening.

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories