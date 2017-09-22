SCAM ALERT: Deputy impersonator threatens arrest, demands money

YORK COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The York County Sheriff's Office is warning Maine residents as far as Bangor of a person impersonating an officer by phone.

Police say they have be inundated with phone calls from across the state where a Mainer receives a phone call from a "Sergeant Jackson" who tells them he is from the 'York County Sheriff's Office warrant squad'.

The impersonator says a warrant will be issued for the resident if they do not pay a $600 fine. The person even leaves a telephone number of 207-331-5778, which police say appears to be a cell number.

Sheriff William King of the York County Sheriff's office says not only does no warrant squad exist, he says it seems that in all cases the impersonator always says he is from the York County Sheriff's Office.

King says as of Friday, at least one person had paid the $600 to the scammer. King warns people not to pay any money to any officer over the phone and to report calls like this to your local police department.

