Say goodbye to long summer days with fall less than a month out

Courtesy @ExploringwestME

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) — You’ve probably noticed evening darkness arriving a little earlier, and the morning sun showing up a bit later.

The fall season is fast approaching. In fact, we are exactly one month away from the official beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere on September 22.

On that day, we will have equal day as night. After that day, we will have more night than day.

Here are a couple notes:

• Today, we have as much daylight as we do in mid-April (13 hours 22 minutes).

• We have lost a little more than two hours of daylight since the summer solstice in June when we had 15 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

• We are currently losing almost 3 minutes of daylight every day, and that rate will remain until we hit the equinox on September 22.

