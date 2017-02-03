Search dog tracks missing woman to North Berwick

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police believe a Sanford woman who has been missing for 12 days may have been picked up by a motorist in North Berwick.

Forty-year-old Kerry Rear disappeared Sunday, Jan. 22. She was last seen leaving the Lil Mart convenience store walking toward Country Club Road, also known as Route 4.

Police say she was disoriented, wet and wearing only socks.

Quincy and Sadie, search dogs from VK-9N Scent Specific Search and Rescue in Bangor assisted police Friday in searching for Rear. Using a scent from Rear's clothing, Quincy tracked the missing woman's scent from the store, through the parking lot, to a quarter mile south on Route 4.

Quincy then started tracking Rear's scent in the middle of the road — her handler says it appears Rear walked for a while and then got into a vehicle.

Quincy tracked the scent into North Berwick about 5 miles from where Rear disappeared.

