Sanford police looking for missing woman last seen Jan. 22

(Photo: Sanford PD)

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Sanford Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a 40-year-old woman from Sanford, who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 22.

Police said they were contacted by a concerned family member, who told them that Kerry Rear's last known location was to be at the South Sanford Dunkin' Donuts on Jan. 22.

Rear last resided in Patriots Place in Sanford.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Eric Small at 207-324-9170 Ext 227.

Anonymous tips can be left at 207-324-9170 (press option No. 4).

Copyright 2016 WCSH