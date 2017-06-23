Crews battling massive blaze at abandoned mill building in Sanford

Michelle Doucette

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Multiple crews from at least six communities are responding to a massive fire at an old mill building in Sanford.

It was first reported at about 6:48 p.m., and was up to at least three alarms an hour later. Fire departments from Alfred, Lebanon, Ross Corner, North Berwick, Kennebunk and Acton were responding.

The building at 13 River Street is considered very dangerous, according to Lt. Kristen Hagan, who said it's had a previous fire.

