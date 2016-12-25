Sanford Secret Santa Snowballs

A person thanks participants in Sanford's secret Santa.

Two hundred people in Sanford participated in a secret Santa gifting chain.

Over the past few days, people in and around the city hid gifts for adults and kids in various places outside.

They left clues on a Facebook page popular in Sanford and Springvale.

The woman who started the secret Santa wanted to spread some holiday smiles to people in her community.

She was surprised by how many people joined in.

“There've been people saying that they were depressed this Christmas,” said Megan Boulter “They just weren't in the spirit and this really changed them and they loved seeing all the joy.”

Boulter's hope is to organize more events similar to the secret Santa next year.

