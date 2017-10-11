WCSH
Sanford Police asking for the public's help in identifying suspect involved in a theft

Sanford Police surveillance footage raw

Bob Evans, WCSH 11:16 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Sanford Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female involved in a theft.  

 

According to the Sanford Police Facebook page, the woman in the surveillance footage is a suspect in a theft of cash that was in a money bag that a patron dropped at the Big Apple. It says “you can see from the bottom frame the female suspect picking it up.” (It happens in the first few seconds in the bottom left frame of the video)

 

The post reads, the female purchased alcohol and provided the clerk with the DOB of 11/12/74.

 

They ask that anyone with information please call them at 324-3644. 

