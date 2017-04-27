Sanborn attorney files paperwork against detectives

(Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND (PRESS HERALD) -- In court paperwork filed this week, the attorney for Anthony Sanborn levels more accusations of misconduct at two Portland detectives involved in the case.

Sanborn was convicted of killing Jessica Briggs in 1992. He was recently released on bail after a key witness recanted testimony.

You can read more about Sanborn's claims against the detectives in the Press Herald.

Copyright 2017 WCSH