Salvation Army needs to raise more than $50K before Christmas Eve

Salvation Army adjusts Red Kettle Campaign to changes in people's shopping habits

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Statewide, the Salvation Army is behind on its donations by more than $50-thousand-dollars -- they need to raise that much money before Christmas Eve in order to stay on track to help all of Maine's families in need this holiday season.

In the Bangor area, the organization is behind by roughly $12-thousand-dollars, $10-thousand of that came from an unexpected cost. "A truck came up that didn't realize there was stoppage and took half of our van off" Captain Rebecca Kirk said. "It cost us $10,000 right off the bat -- so as were getting towards Christmas Eve, we have to try to make everything work that we budgeted for".

Captain Kirk stated that weather has been a problem -- the cold and snowy days have prevented the organization from putting kettles out at locations. She is hoping that the holiday rush over the next few days will help them get above the red. "Just remember that that kettle represents year-round work for the Salvation Army" Captain Kirk said. "That kettle represents hundreds of thousands of families that are going to receive much needed services".

The donations help families like Jennifer Cooksons -- who stopped to pick up the bag of donations for her family Thursday morning. "The Salvation Army does a wonderful job, if they can't get them what they want then they get them what they need" Cookson said. "I'm very thankful to whoever bought my kids their gifts because now my kids will have gifts under the tree". Cookson is just one of hundreds of people that stopped to pick up their bag of donated items Thursday.

"Some of them do tear up and they're just so thankful for the fact that a complete stranger would invest in their family for Christmas" Captain Kirk said.

There are 130 locations around the state that will be collecting donations for the Salvation Army from now until Christmas Eve.

