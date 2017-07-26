Sale of Rockefeller estate supports charities

David Rockefeller, philanthropist and former chairman of Chase Manhattan Corp., arrives at the Museum of Modern Art's Annual Party in the Garden in New York on May 26, 2009 (Photo by Jb Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SEAL HARBOR, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The Seal Harbor home of David and Peggy Rockefeller is on the market for $19 million, and all proceeds from the sale of the 14.5-acre estate and the personal items inside will go to charities, the listing agency says.

David Rockefeller died in March of congestive heart failure at the age of 101. The son of financier John D. Rockefeller Jr., David Rockefeller was the former head of Chase Manhattan Corp. and a longtime benefactor of the Mount Desert Island community.

