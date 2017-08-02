Saco Hannaford evacuated after bomb threat

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Empty shopping carts lined the entrance of the Saco Hannaford Wednesday after shoppers were forced to leave the building.

According to the Saco Police Department, another law enforcement agency asked Saco PD to evacuate the Saco Hannaford after a specific threat to the store.

Police would not comment on which agency asked for assistance.

The parking lot was closed for approximately one hour.

