Rural Maine hospitals worry about ACA repeal

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Down East hospital is one of dozens of hospitals in the state -- but it is independent, meaning it is not operated by a larger entity.

I spoke to one doctor who says he's worked at several small independent hospitals in his time and the potential repeal -- or any major changes could cause a big problem.

"We don't know if parts of it are going to stay or if there's going to be some kind of replacement or what's going to happen."

That's the looming question that has doctor's like Dr. Michael Bell on edge.

"I think there are certainly problems with the way our health system is now and it could be improved but I think if everything were to be taken away that the affordable care act provided then we'd have a big problem."

It's an especially big problem for a small rural facility like Down East Hospital. The hospital is one of number of what are considered "critical access" hospitals in the state.

"In rural areas there's a lot of turnover so one of our goals as kind of our mission statement is to those communities that we think every community deserves."

Dr. Bell says a majority of the patients he cares for are on public insurance or do not have insurance at all.

"We're morally and legally obligated to treat this patients, but it's an expense the hospital has to absorb."

If the Affordable Care Act were to just disappear it would cost this hospital nearly half a *billion dollars. This according to their CEO Dennis Welsh.

"We have to run a hospital. We have to take care of our patients. So the bipartisan battles that are going on are not our concern."

If the hospital were to close -- thousands of patients would be forced to travel long distances for treatment to other hospitals.

"There would be some real suffering if critical access hospitals were to close."

While Welsh says that is not happening now. He said it is is the biggest fear.

"This is a big issue. It has a huge impact on the health of a lot of people across the entire country so we hope that the people that we elect. The people that we trust are going to be responsible in the decision and that means being well informed."

Welsh says they also are also concerned about cuts in the DHHS budget -- both state and federal government decisions that will truly impact the future of their operation.

