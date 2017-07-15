Rumford stabbing victim expected to recover

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

RUMFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman stabbed in Rumford on Friday night is expected to recover from her wounds.

Michelle Benavidez was stabbed on the sidewalk in front of 323 Cumberland Street.

Police say Benavidez was with a group of six to eight people and some were intoxicated.

Brenda Yeaton, a friend of the family, says Benavidez under went surgery around 1:00 a.m. at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She is expected to awake and recover from her three stab wounds, one of which hit her right lung.

“We thank all that helped her until emergency services responded,” said Yeaton.

Police said the case is still under investigation. No suspects have been named yet.

