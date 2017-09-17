Rumble of bowling balls goes silent at Saco lanes

SACO, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- When Bert and Claire Dube close their Vacationland Bowling and Recreation Center next month, they will be shutting the door on 34 years of memories and a vanishing way of life.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY THE PORTLAND PRESS HERALD/MAINE SUNDAY TELEGRAM
The business on Route 1 has been a second home for several generations of Saco-area candlepin bowlers. Vacationland is where friendships began and future spouses met, said Claire Dube.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs