Rte. 121 in Casco closed due to crash involving police cruiser, tractor-trailer

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CASCO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A serious crash involving three cars has closed down a section of Route 121 in Casco.

The crash involved a police cruiser, tractor-trailer and one other vehicle.

An official with the Department of Public Safety said there were injuries, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Route 121 is closed from Poland Springs Rd to Quaker Ridge Road.

© 2017 WCSH-TV