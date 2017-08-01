Rt. 302 in Fryeburg closed after tractor trailer crashes, spilling fuel

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Oxford County Sheriff's office says a tractor trailer hit a downed tree causing the truck to spill 120 gallons of diesel fuel closing down Route 302 for the morning commute Tuesday.

Police say the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Bridgton Road, also known as Route 302, and shutting it down from Hemlock Bridge to Battleground Road.

No one was hurt but Route 302 was closed until 7:00 a.m. in both directions.

