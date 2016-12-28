Route 26 in Oxford down one lane after diesel truck spills 100 gallons

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Diesel fuel spill closes route 26 in Oxford Wednesday morning. One lane is expected to be closed for another four hours.

100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled around 2:00 a.m. on Route 26 after a man hole cover flipped up and pierced a fuel tank when the truck drove over it.

DEP and Hazmat crews are on scene trying to contain the oil. In the meantime, Route 22 will remain closed until this afternoon as crews off load oil.

