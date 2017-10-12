Roger Goodell's wife used burner Twitter account to defend NFL commissioner

Roger Goodell the NFL commissioner addresses the on May 13, 2008 at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

(NBC Sports Boston) -- Kevin Durant has been joined by another burner account legend: Roger Goodell’s wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Twitter account @forargument, which has frequently defended the controversial NFL commissioner, has been run by Goodell’s wife, Jane Skinner Goodell.

“It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration -- and love,” she admitted to the Wall Street Journal. “As a former media member, I’m always bothered when the coverage doesn’t provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I’m also a wife and a mom. I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love -- and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!”

Among the tweets to which Jane Skinner Goodell responded was one by Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay after Goodell posed for a picture with three Patriots fans ahead of the team’s first preseason game. Gay tweeted the picture with the caption “Roger Goodell with three guys who will be disowned by their families tomorrow,” to which @forargument replied, “Why is everyone so immature? (Including you?) Let’s celebrate the new season.”

The @forargument account has since been made private.

If the name sounds familiar to you, there's a reason. Jane Skinner was a reporter for NEWS CENTER back in the 90's. She later joined Fox News where she hosted a daily newscast before retiring to take care of her children.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM