Roger Goodell visits South Portland movie theater

Photo courtesy of Luke Ray

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell was seen taking in a movie this holiday weekend in South Portland.

Luke Ray of Cornish captured a photo of Goodell grabbing concessions at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cinemagic Clarks Pond.

Ray said Goodell was with his daughter and that he gave him a thumbs up as he passed by and saw Ray had on a Patriots sweatshirt on.

Ray was not sure which movie the commissioner went to see but was surprised to see he was not wearing any Patriots gear.

