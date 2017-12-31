WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Roger Goodell visits South Portland movie theater

Lydia Libby, WCSH 12:01 PM. EST December 31, 2017

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell was seen taking in a movie this holiday weekend in South Portland.

Luke Ray of Cornish captured a photo of Goodell grabbing concessions at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cinemagic Clarks Pond.

Ray said Goodell was with his daughter and that he gave him a thumbs up as he passed by and saw Ray had on a Patriots sweatshirt on. 

Ray was not sure which movie the commissioner went to see but was surprised to see he was not wearing any Patriots gear.

 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories