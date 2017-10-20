Rockport man accused of quadruple murder found competent to stand trial

Orion Krause of Rockport, Maine appears in court on charges that he bludgeoned four people to death in Groton, Mass. (Photo: NECN)

AYER, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — A 22-year-old from Rockport facing murder charges for the slayings of four adults found at a Massachusetts home has been deemed competent to stand trial.

According to MassLive, a 40-day health evaluation performed by a team of clinicians determined Orion Krause has the competency to be tried in a court of law.

Krause will remain at Bridgewater State Hospital and records of the evaluation will remain sealed for now.

"He was determined to be competent so the case is going forward," Krause's attorney told MassLive outside the courtroom Friday. "But I asked him to be sent back to Bridgewater [State Hospital] because it's the best place for him in terms of medications, treatment and care."

Krause is accused of murdering his mother Buffy, his grandparents and their caregiver at a home in Groton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 8. A judge three days later on Sept. 11 ordered Krause to undergo the psychiatric evaluation.

