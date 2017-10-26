Rockport man said, ‘I think I have to kill my mom,' according to documents

GROTON, Mass. (AP) - Documents have revealed a timeline of disturbing calls to first responders in the days before a recent college graduate was charged with fatally beating his mother, grandparents and their caretaker with a baseball bat.
The Boston Globe reports the mother of 22-year-old Orion Krause called 911 Sept. 7 worried that he was suicidal after he abruptly left the home.
Documents sent to The Portland Press Herald show a woman called police around 5 p.m. the next day to report a call her husband had gotten from Krause, a former student of his at Oberlin College. The woman says Krause told her husband, "I think I have to kill my mom."
Police discovered the bodies of the four people that evening.
Krause has pleaded not guilty in the killings.
