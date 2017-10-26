Rockport man said, ‘I think I have to kill my mom,' according to documents

Orion Krause of Rockport, Maine appears in court on charges that he bludgeoned four people to death in Groton, Mass. (Photo: NECN)

GROTON, Mass. (AP) - Documents have revealed a timeline of disturbing calls to first responders in the days before a recent college graduate was charged with fatally beating his mother, grandparents and their caretaker with a baseball bat.

The Boston Globe reports the mother of 22-year-old Orion Krause called 911 Sept. 7 worried that he was suicidal after he abruptly left the home.

Documents sent to The Portland Press Herald show a woman called police around 5 p.m. the next day to report a call her husband had gotten from Krause, a former student of his at Oberlin College. The woman says Krause told her husband, "I think I have to kill my mom."

Police discovered the bodies of the four people that evening.



Krause has pleaded not guilty in the killings.

