Rockport man accused of killing four people in Massachusetts

GROTON, MASS. — A 22-year-old male from Rockport has been charged with four counts of murder after a domestic violence incident and is being held in custody in Massachusetts, according to Village Soup KNOX.

On Saturday, Sept. 9 Middlesex District Attorney and Groton, Mass. Chief of Police issued a news release stating that Orion Krause, 22, will be charged with the murders that took place on Friday in Groton, a town located northwest of Boston.

On September 8 around 5:52 p.m., Groton Police responded to a report on Common Street of a person in need. Investigators went to a second residence on the same street where they found four deceased individuals: an elderly male and female, and two middle-aged women. Three of the bodies were found inside of the house, and one was found outside.

Public safety officials said they believe all parties knew each other, calling it a "a tragic incident of family violence." The preliminary investigation pointed to blunt force trauma as the cause of death for all victims, according to Village Soup KNOX.

A source described the young man to NBC Boston as "naked and covered in mud." The suspect had approached the neighbors to the home where the killings took place and said he had just murdered four people.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Groton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, are still investigating this case, according to the news release.

No further information will be released until official identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the notification of next of kin.

This killing does not appear to be a random incident, and there is no present danger to the public at this point, according to the news release.

Krause is the son of Lexi and Buffy Krause of Rockport where he graduated from Camden Hills Regional High School in 2013.

He had received visual and performing arts honors, was regularly on the academic honor roll in high school, and was the drummer for the band Mostly Brothers & Company in 2014.

Krause also studied jazz at Oberlin Conservatory in Oberlin, Ohio, according to his Facebook page.

