ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A driver in Rockport is walking away without injury after she crashed her SUV into a building Wednesday morning.

According to Rockport Fire Chief Jason Peasley, the driver was attempting to stop at a stop sign to turn on Route 1, when instead she hit the gas instead of the brakes.



Her SUV crashed into a building that had just been converted into a new church. A dollar estimate on the damage caused to the building was not given.



Peasly said the driver is in her 70s.



