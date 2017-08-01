Rockland readies for 70th Maine Lobster Festival

ROCKLAND, ME - AUGUST 6: Rockland's annual Lobster Festival parade. A representative of the Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich greets parade goers. (Photo by John Ewing/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2016 Portland Press Herald)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It's one of Maine's oldest summer celebrations, and this year it's turning 70.

Final setup for the Maine Lobster Festival was at the "controlled chaos" stage Tuesday, according to Festival president Cynthia Powell.

Setup happening in Rockland for the 70th Maine Lobster Festival.

While a Coast Guard crew helped get the stage ready for Wednesday's Maine Sea Goddess pageant, vendors and volunteers were setting up food booths, carnival games and, of course, the giant lobster cooker.

Powell said the festival is about tradition for the hometown audience, and that will be marked at Saturday's parade. They have 70 former Sea Goddesses and princesses planning to march.

For everyone, the big attraction is the lobster, and Powell said they are hoping to set a new record of more than 21,000 pounds cooked and served.

The Lobster Festival begins Wednesday at noon and runs through Sunday.

