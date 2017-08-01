Rockland readies for 70th Maine Lobster Festival

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It's one of Maine's oldest summer celebrations, and this year it's turning 70.
Final setup for the Maine Lobster Festival was at the "controlled chaos" stage Tuesday, according to Festival president Cynthia Powell.
While a Coast Guard crew helped get the stage ready for Wednesday's Maine Sea Goddess pageant, vendors and volunteers were setting up food booths, carnival games and, of course, the giant lobster cooker.
Powell said the festival is about tradition for the hometown audience, and that will be marked at Saturday's parade. They have 70 former Sea Goddesses and princesses planning to march.
For everyone, the big attraction is the lobster, and Powell said they are hoping to set a new record of more than 21,000 pounds cooked and served.
The Festival opens Wednesday at noon, with a Coast Guard Admiral planning to be on hand to help mark the anniversary. Events run through Sunday.
