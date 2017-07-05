Rochester man arrested for stabbing another, police looking for witnesses

Paul Lupo arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in his arm.

ROCHESTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 47-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another man in his arm and then ran from police.

It happened on July 4 in Rochester. Police say they were called to South Main street and Academy street for a disturbance.

When they arrived, police say a man had been stabbed in his upper arm. He was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester police say they were able to find Paul Lupo and arrested him. Police say he is a transient.

Police say Lupo is being charged with one count of second degree assault. His bail was set at $5,000 and was taken to the Strafford County jail. He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incidence to please call them.

